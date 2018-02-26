



Musician Lucius Banda will launch his 19th album Crimes at the Lilongwe Golf Club on March 4.

The landmark album comes almost three years after the legend dropped Thank You, a celebratory music compilation recognising his fans for being part of his 30-year music journey.

According to the artist, the Lilongwe show is part of a series of music shows organised as part of the album launch.

“After Lilongwe, we are thinking of Blantyre then later on Mzuzu.

“We will then tour around the districts because fans love it so much. This is the first time we released an album on the market before launching it.

He said it has been a long time since people started waiting for the album hence his decision to release it in January.

Banda said he does not take it for granted that most fans are opting to buy the original one despite the fake version being on the market too.

Crimes talks about the social ills perpetrated by the current government, he says.

“More often than not, when you hear of crimes, you think of those against humanity.

“People mostly talk about the Rwandan situation in 1994, among other examples. But I am talking about the crimes that we politicians have been committing in Malawi by not fulfilling the promises we make to the people.

He said people pay taxes and in turn are supposed to get services from the government but they do not.

“I am saying the government is stealing from the people because it’s a social contract between the citizens of this country and their leaders. By failing to do its part, the government is committing a crime,” Banda says.

One fan Lonely Black said she looks foward to the album launch in Blantyre.

“We have to sample the songs. The radio stations are doing justice to the album,” she said.

Black Missionaries and Nepman are some of the artists scheduled to perform at the launch.

Meanwhile, Crimes is on sale at online music stores such as iTunes, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play, Boomplaymusic, Deezer, Simfy Africa and Akazoo. n

The post Lucius in 19th album launch appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link