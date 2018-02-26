A 32 year old man identified as Patson Mosses drowned into a dam at Katete Farm in Lilongwe, police have confirmed.

According to Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsly Dandaula, on 21 February, 2018, the law enforcers received information from the Director of Katete Farm that a man had drowned into the dam at her farm.

It was reported that the deceased was chased by the security guard on allegations that he was cutting down trees in the farm.

“In the course of running away, the deceased fell into the dam and drowned. The matter was later reported to Lilongwe Police. The owner of the farm stated of looting taking place at her farm by the angry villagers [because of the matter],” explained Dandaula.

He further said that police visited the scene which led to six suspects being arrested who are now in custody waiting for court hearing.

According to the police spokesperson, efforts were made and the dead body was retrieved from the dam before carrying it to Kamuzu Central Hospital where death was pronounced.

Meanwhile, the dead body is in the mortuary pending postmortem.