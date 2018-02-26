A man aged 28 is in police custody for raping two girls aged 10 and 9.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalalani said the incident happened at Area 49 (Dubai) in Lilongwe. He identified the suspect as Samuel Wyson.

According to Makalani, the mothers of the victims reported the matter to Area 49 Police Unit soon after the incident.

“Police records indicate that during the day of the incident, the suspect dragged the victims into his house where he raped them before giving them money amounting to K200 so that they should not reveal the matter. However, the victims reported the matter to their parents,” he said.

The victims were later referred to a health facility where medical examinations confirmed that they were raped.

The suspect, Samuel Wyson (28), hails from Pendanyama village, Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.

He works as a bicycle taxi operator and he is expected to appear before court soon to answer two charges of defilement under section 138 of the penal code.