Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will on April 10 this year conduct by-elections w for councilors in Mulanje South-East- Milonde Ward and Mangochi North-East Malindi Ward. Malindi Ward in Mangochi North East Constituency fell vacant following the…

The post MEC launches Mulanje, Mangochi by-elections set for April 10 appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link