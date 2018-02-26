



Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will on April 10 this year conduct by-elections in two wards in Mulanje and Mangochi whose councillors died last year.

Malindi Ward in Mangochi North East Constituency fell vacant following the death of councillor John Saidi Macollera who died on December 1, while Milonde Ward in Mulanje South East Constituency fell vacant on December 12 following the death of councillor Felix Majawa.

In her speech at Malindi in Mangochi on Friday, MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the commission will open centres for registration and voter verification from March 1 to March 5 2018.

She said; “Centres will be open from 8am to 4pm throughout the period, including the weekend to provide an opportunity for everyone to access the centres. Registration of voters will be for those who are above 18 or will attain the voting age by the date of polling for the by- elections, 10th April, 2018.”

According to Ansah, those who registered for the May 20, 2014 Tripartite Elections will not register again but they will only need to verify their details in the voters’ register at the centre where they registered.

She clarified that registered voters who lost their voter certificates should go to the centre where they registered to get a replacement certificate that will enable them to vote in the April 10 by-elections.

Ansah has since encouraged women to contest in the two by-elections.

MEC has also set March 7 to receive nomination papers from all candidates through the respective ward returning officers offices.

And the official campaign period shall start on March 13 and will end on April 8, before the inspection of polling materials in all polling stations on April 9 2018. n

The post MEC sets April 10 for ward by-elections appeared first on The Nation Online.





