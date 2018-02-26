



Malawian forward Robin Ngalande on Saturday claimed his third South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) goal to catch up with compatriot Robert ‘Baggio’ Ng’ambi.

Ngalande gave his side Baroka FC the lead against Muhammad Sulumba’s Polokwane City in the 11th minute when he pounced on Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova’s poor handling.

However, Polokwane pulled level in the 24th minute, albeit through a penalty awarded after a handball and up stepped Rodney Ramagalela to convert the spot-kick for his 10th goal of the season following a handball by Mathari Mothupa.

Ngalande, whose side is on seventh position with 28 points from 22 matches, told wwwkickoff.com that they were happy enough to come away from the Limpopo derby with a point.

The former Atletico Madrid youth team player felt Baroka can take plenty of stock from the result.

“I think we feel good. This was a derby and we didn’t expect it to be that easy, and coming out with a point is still good for us,” Ngalande said.

“We wanted three points, they didn’t come our way but we’re happy with what we got.

“I think we’ve been doing well and not everyone expected us to be where we are but we’re pushing and we’re still going to push until the end. I’m happy, we’re doing alright.”

Sulumba did not get a run neither was he on the bench for Polokwane who are 14th in the 16-team league with 23 points from 21 matches.

Elsewhere, Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango was taken off stage in the 21st minute as his team Bidvest Wits continued with their revival show with a 2-1 win over Cape Town City away in Cape Town.

The PSL champions are now eighth with 28 points from 22 matches.

Atusaye Nyondo also did not feature for Bloemfontein Celtic when they held Kaizer Chiefs to a goalless draw. Celtic are 12th with 26 points from 21 matches.

Ng’ambi and Gerald Phiri Jnr’s Platinum Stars still anchor the league with 17 points from 22 matches. On Friday, they led 1-0 against Maritzburg United until the last two minutes when they conceded two goals to lose 2-1.

Phiri played a full game while Ng’ambi was introduced with only four minutes to full time. n

