Those that are sympathising with former president Bakili Muluzi and claiming that the recent Constitutional Court’s decision that his 1.4 billion Kwacha corruption case needs to go to trial is nothing but persecution of the…

The post Ntata’s Uncommon Sense: All corruption cases in Malawi should reach to its logical conclusion appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link