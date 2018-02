Farmers of Kasonga Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Malenga in Ntchisi District have substituted the use of compost manure with human urine which they say has made their maize yields impressive. Members of Tazindikira, Mwalawatsidwi…

The post Ntchisi farmers substitute manure with human urine appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link