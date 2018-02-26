



Parliament on Friday adopted a private member’s motion that seeks to compel the tax-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to move away from operating as a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) station to a public service provider, as stipulated in the Communications Act of 2016.

Moving the motion, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Dowa North Constituency, Enos Chatatanga, said, instead of fulfilling public service obligations, in line with the Act, MBC has become the voice of propaganda for and against some political parties.

The Act stipulates that MBC shall, in the provision of broadcasting services, function without any political bias.

“What we are seeing is that the station has turned into the machination of manufacturing weapons against opposing parties and personalities,” Chatatanga said.

He said only DPP functions are beamed or given talk-time in MBC programmes that are aimed at demeaning, demonising and tarnishing the image of MCP and others.

Chatatanga said every broadcasting station should endeavour to level the play field in Malawi’s democratic dispensation.

“By being biased, MBC is failing in its functions,” he said.

The lawmaker also said, in terms of compliance, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) is supposed to hold broadcasters accountable but the regulatory authority is good at attacking private media houses, leaving MBC scot-free.

“It is in view of the aforementioned manners in which MBC and Macra are discharging their duties that Dowa North is moving the august House to resolve that Macra should carry out its functions and duties with impartiality and that MBC should perform its public service obligations and provide equal opportunities to everyone,” Chatatanga said.

The House adopted the motion without much debate from Members of Parliament.





