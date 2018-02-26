A research has revealed that the removal of Francis Magombo as T/A Chekucheku was done because of condemning the malpractices’ done by people from Neno District Council and some non Governmental Organisations working in his area.

One of the person who we interviewed village Ngozi said the T/A was condemning the work done by Danish funded organisation Adventist relief Agency (ADRA) where they drilled a borehole in his area.

He said there was corruption in the process where the borehole was drilled.

“Two people were hired to drill the borehole and they were paid K3, 000 each. The borehole was drilled in 2008 but as of to date it is not functioning” he said.

The names of people who drilled the boreholes at Katoleza village headman were Mr Masamba from Donda village and Mr Tembo of Katoleza village with supervision from Mr Amando from Mozambique.

The people in the village want their borehole, failing which they will sue them.

It also reported that there was a project to construct a bridge at Matandani where a lot of money was used. Member of Parliament for the area Gladys Tembo made a proposal to build another bridge upon finding that the previous one was not in good condition.

The money to construct another one came including cement, reinforcements and other materials but as of to date the bridge remains uncompleted and people are complaining.

Another person who were interview Group Village Takulanawo said people at the District Council were not happy with what T/A Chekucheku was doing for condemning the malpractices’ which they were doing the found someone to replace him as chief by the name of stranger Moffat George yet he is not from the loyal family of Chekucheku chieftaincy.

He added that the Chairman of Mulhakho wa Lwomwe grouping in Neno took people from his tribe and put them in the committee of Neno town planning District Council. “Mulhakho people have now entered the estate of the late Sydney B Somanje including the current MP.

The former ruling party People’s Party (PP) took advantage of the situation after realising the fact that T/A Chekucheku was elevated by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as chief to get rid of him as chief with the intention of winning the 2014 tripartite elections when they realised that T/A Chekucheku was DPP, he said.

He further said that the people who did this were Erick Grem PP governor and Leonard Mphidza adding that they are the ones who seated the DC’s office.

“People from the District Council said T/A Chekucheku was not wanted by his subjects as chief while the person they supported is the one who has power to encroach in other people’s estate and sell them yet most of them are not citizens of Neno”, he said.

Government through the Ministry of Local Government and rural development did not take time to investigate to establish the truth of the matter.

On 22 September 2015 T/A Chekucheku wrote a letter to meet the president through the Chief Secretary to tell him the truth about the whole story but he was blocked.

There was no immediate comment from the accused persons. For Example, people have also encroaching the estates of late Victor Mbewe. However, Mrs Mbewe has complained about this misconduct t the attorney general but to no avail.

Estate of JJ Chikapa people have also encroaching. The two Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa and Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani they should come and investigate the issues, T/A Chekucheku is clean.

The subjects also want Alick Milanzi should be transferred, he is not transparent he siphon the money for GVH/VH development to the local government officials.

The loyal family of T/A Chekucheku is not amused with the conduct of people from the District Council.