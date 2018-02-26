…K20 million raised

Renowned golfers Frank Jomo and Chikhulupiriro Mphatso playing for Mkaka Contractors emerged champions during a golf tournament that Polytechnic Alumni organized at Blantyre Sports Club on Saturday.

The team event received massive recognition after Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, took part in the tournament and also funded two teams to the tune of K1 million.

Polytechnic Alumni organized the tournament to support 85 needy students that do not have money to pay for their fees.

Jomo and Mphatso said they are happy to have been part of the exercise that was intended to raise fees for charity.

Following the pair, was a team sponsored by Chilima and it comprised Phillip Madinga and Justin Mkandawire.

Macra One which had Eric Kazembe and Edward Kauka was third.

In subsidiary prizes, golfers such as Gilton Chiwaula, Diana Kambale, Harriet Mariani and Boniface Chima emerged winners in various categories that included nearest to the pin and longest drive.

Speaking before the prize presentation, Chilima asked Polytechnic Alumni to sustain the initiative to continue reaching out to many needy students.

“History will judge you harshly Mr. Kambala and your committee if you shine today and then fade off. We need to become a generation that works to leave good legacy. Therefore, as you work to help others, work also to sustain the very source of this help. Key to this sustainability question will be vision, unity of purpose and leadership.

“But the most important thing for now is that you have led the way and you have made a difference in the lives of some needy students. As a people and as organizations we need to embrace this spirit that the association has demonstrated today. The spirit of helping one another without always looking up to government,” the veep said.

Polytechnic Alumni secretary, Wisely Phiri, said it has been a successful tournament because the committee raised K20 million instead of their targeted K17.5 million.

“We wanted to raise K17.5 million which is a semester fees for the 85 students we are paying fees for at Polytechnic. We have raised K20 million through the companies that sponsored the 84 golfers that played. For a golfer to play the participation fee was 250,000 per player which is equivalent to fees for a semester for a single student. The golfers played in a team of two. Also to note that the VP Dr Chilima who was our guest of honour sponsored two teams at K1 million,” Phiri said in a statement.

The event was well supported by individuals and organizations including Press Trust, National Bank, Lilongwe Water Board, Mkaka Construction Company, JTI, AKI Investment, MRA, NICO Holdings, FDH Bank, TNM, NBS Bank, Airtel, Sparc Systems Ltd, Macra, Airport Development Limited (ADL), G4S, Business Computer Services, Dr. Thom Mpinganjira, BBA class of 1995.