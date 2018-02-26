



Seasoned coach Stuart Mbolembole has resigned as the country’s Women’s Football National Coach.

In a letter dated February 15 2018, addressed to Football Association of Malawi (Fam) General Secretary Alfred Gunda, Mbolembole said he resigned to concentrate on his post as Chairperson of the National Football Coaches Association (NFCA).

“Accept this as my formal notice of my intention to withdraw from the position of Women’s Football National Coach with immediate effect. The decision has been reached in consultation with the coaches’ body. While I believe I am leaving for very good reasons, I am also sad to leave the team.

“I want to thank Fam through you and the entire secretariat for the support you gave me during the 16 months I have been in charge of the team,” reads part of the letter.

When contacted Sunday, Gunda was reluctant to comment on the matter, saying he was yet to get information.

But Mbolembole confirmed having written Fam about his resignation.

“I was in a conflict of interest doubling as national team coach and chairperson of the coaches’ body because I was supposed to submit reports to Fam’s technical sub-committee, while also being a member of the committee at the same time.

“Secondly, I think I have done my part and it is time for me to give up-and-coming coaches a chance to take over from me,” Mbolembole said.

NFCA General Secretary, Davie Mpima confirmed receipt of Mbolembole’s resignation.

“Indeed, he communicated to us in writing that he wanted to concentrate on his post as chairperson of NFCA after weighing options,” Mpima said.

Mbolembole, who had Maggie Chombo and Andrew Chikhosi as his deputies, took charge of the she-Flames at the Cosafa Women’s Football Championship in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, last year where they exited the competition in the group stages.

The team finished third in Group A with four points, having lost 6-3 to Zambia before beating Madagascar by a similar margin.

Malawi finished the tournament with a 3-3 draw against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.





