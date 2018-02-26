Police at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on Saturday arrested a Tanzanian national who was found with cocaine.

The suspected drug smuggler has been identified as Kelvin Michael Mgosi.

In an interview with Malawi24, Airport police spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde Lee said the suspect holding a passport number AB561955 was on his way to Spain from Tanzania via Addis-Ababa and was about to board an Ethiopian Airlines plane at Chileka International Airport.

“At the security check, the x-ray machine detected some substances in the bag of the suspect.

“After officers opened the bag, cocaine weighing 2kgs was found concealed in special materials to beat the security at the Airport,” Chitonde said.

Kelvin Mgosi has since been charged with two offences of being found in possession of dangerous drug and illegal exportation of dangerous drug.

The suspect is in Police custody at Chileka Police Station and will appear in court soon after completion of Police investigations.

The Officer In-Charge Chileka International Airport Police Kamzingeni (ACP) has since warned the general public to refrain from such malpractices saying Police will not spare anyone.