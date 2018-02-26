



Vice-President Saulos ‘SKC’ Chilima has contributed K2 million towards Polytechnic Alumni Association (PAA) drive to raise funds for needy students at the institution.

The Veep sponsored two teams at K1 million each during a fundraising golf tournament held at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) on Saturday which attracted 84 golfers.

PAA’s general secretary Wisely Phiri yesterday said they surpassed their K17.5 million target by K2.5 million.

“Our target was to raise K17.5 million which is semester fees for the 85 students we are paying fees for and we have raised K20 million through the companies that sponsored the golfers,” he said.

Phiri said the participation fee for the tournament was K250 000 per golfer which is equivalent to a student’s fees for a semester.

Sporting a black pair of shorts, complete with a matching Puma cap, golf shirt and shoes, Chilima braved the scorching conditions to complete the nine-hole course twice as he cracked jokes with fellow golfers and provided lighter moments on the course by taunting his playing partners whenever they took wild shots.

After the tournament, he hailed the PAA for organising the tournament, saying: “It will not be wrong to call these former students of The Polytechnic, noble people. They are noble because they did not stop at simply realising the value that The Polytechnic has added to their lives, but they went further to plough back to the college that they love most.

“The germination of this new spirit can never have occurred at a better time than now when government is preaching self-reliance and home-grown solutions to our problems.

“Therefore, I am very excited to be here today, putting our efforts together to fundraise for our needy students.”

The Vice-President said through these efforts by the association, some students who were on the verge of dropping out of college, will have their future saved.

He added: “As a people and as organisations we need to embrace this spirit that the association has demonstrated today. The spirit of helping one another without always looking up to government.”

Chilima also thanked companies, organisations and Individuals that sponsored teams and players as well as BSC for hosting the tournament.

PAA president Newton Kambala also thanked all those that contributed towards the cause, citing the Veep, sponsors, golfers and BSC.

“I would like to thank you all for the for the support you have rendered which has led to the success of the tournament,” he said.

A team comprising Frank Jomo and Chikumbutso Mpaso emerged winners with 45 stableford points, their runners-up were Phillip Madinga and Justin Mkandawire. They counted out Eric Kazembe and Edward Kauka.

Hariet Mariani and Boniface Chima were nearest to the pin for men and ladies’ respectively while Diana Kambale and Gilton Chiwaula had the longest drives.

Other sponsors included Nico Holdings, FDH Bank, TNM plc, NBS Bank, Airtel Malawi, Sparc Systems Limited, Malawi Communications and Reguratory Authority (Macra), Airport Development Limited (ADL), G4S, Press Trust, National Bank of Malawi, Mkaka Construction Company, JTI, AKI Investment, Malawi Revenue Authority, Business Computer Services (BCS), Thom Mpinganjira and BBA Class of 1995 at The Polytechnic. n

