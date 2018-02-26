Lilongwe based musician Wikise Chawinga has downplayed accusations that he made fun of Jehovah’s Witnesses church in his latest song entitled Galamukani.

The track which has earned media citizenship in both audio and visual, was unleashed last month. Within its period of existence, it has been subject to mixed feedback.

Some quarters have argued that Galamukani is a mockery to members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith. However the musician behind the work has cleared his name against foul play.

In an interview with Malawi24 Monday morning, Chawinga vehemently denied mocking the church.

“Those making such conclusions misinterpret my work. I put the work in the context of the church in question to show how the society ignore them. However the song’s cornerstone is, persuading people to repent,” said Wikise

Last year, the artist was also in the spotlight with another religious linked song called Shabarakatakali. Just like Galamukani, it is also in contemporary hip hop style.

The musician is gaining fame for his religious songs which others refuse to accept in the gospel arena. His three notable songs under that style are; Deliverance, Shabarakatakali, and Galamukani.