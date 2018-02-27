



Malawi Aquatic Union (MAU) is expecting about 200 swimmers to take part in the Malawi National Open Swimming Championship at Africa Bible College (ABC) in Lilongwe.

MAU vice-president Monica Chang’anamuno said the tournament will run from March 2-3.

“We are expecting about 200 swimmers who will compete in 160 races in six different age groups,” she said.

Chang’anamuno said the age groups will be as follows: 6 and 7, 8 and 9, 10 and 11, 12 and 13, 14 and 15, 16 and over.

She said on both days the events will start at 8am with the opening ceremony scheduled for March 2 from 9am.

Some of the top local swimmers expected to take part are Filipe Gomes, Martyn McGrath, Michael Swift, Constantino Tiannakis, James Devenish, Ammara Pinto, Mwandeyi Kamwendo and Tiyamika Chang’anamuno.

The MAU veep said outstanding athletes from the national championship will be selected to form a Malawi Swim Team which will compete in the up-coming Cana Zone IV which Malawi will host from March 21– 24 at the same venue.

She said 14 countries from Southern Africa are expected to take part in the international swimming showpiece. n

The post 200 swimmers to compete at Open Championship appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link