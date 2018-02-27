



The Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the Federative Republic of Brazil, His Excellency Brian Bowler, on 21st February 2018, presented his Letter of Credence to His Excellency the Most Honourable Sir Patrick Linton Allen, ON, GCMG, CD, KSt.J, Governor-General of Jamaica, at King´s Housein Kingston-Jamaica.

Ambassador Brian Bowler conveyed to His Excellency the Most Honourable Sir Patrick Linton Allen,a message of goodwill from the President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Arthur Peter Mutharika, wishing him personal good health and success in the running of the affairs of the state.

Ambassador also extended, on behalf of the Government and people of Malawi, wishes of continued progress, peace and prosperity for the Government and people of Jamaica.

Ambassador Bian Bowler commended the excellent friendly and cordial relations that exist between Malawi and Jamaica andexpressed his confidence that he will work hard in ensuring that the excellent and close relationship would deepen and diversify further during his tenureas High Commissioner.

He emphasized with marked optimism that he would exert his effort to expand and deepen the mutual understanding and friendship between the Governments and the peoples of Malawi and Jamaica, enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation, and bring the Malawi-Jamaica relations to a new high.

He observed that Jamaica, just like Malawi, was very rich in natural resources, and that it had an abundant skilled and educated labour resource in many areas including, agriculture, education, trade and tourism, which, if properly harnessed, could spur further economic growth.

Bowler added that it was for this reason that he would, during his tenure, focus and endeavour therefore to learn from Jamaica´s good practices and experiences, particularly in the aforementioned areas; including education, particularly at tertiary level, to foster the transfer of Jamaica´s skills, knowledge, through technical cooperation, exchange visits, study tours and other innovative means in order to contribute towards the strengthening of Malawi´s education, agriculture, trade and tourism sectors, in addition to the other sectors in which Jamaica had a lot to share.

In his remarks, His Excellency the Most Honourable Sir Patrick Linton Allen, thanked His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for his continued efforts to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries as evidenced by the occasion where Mr Brian Bowler was the first to present Letters of Credence as Malawi’s High Commissioner to Jamaica.

During the occasion, His Excellency the Most Honourable Sir Patrick Linton Allen received Letters of Credence from other countries, including, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia from the SADC region and also from other countries from that region and other parts of the world.

Among other engagements, Ambassador Bowler attended a diplomatic briefing by Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade of Jamaica laying out an overview of Jamaica’s political, social and economic developments in the context of Jamaica’s administration’s vision and development aspirations, aimed at facilitating a better appreciation of what the countries of accreditation can do together to promote national and international pursuits.

