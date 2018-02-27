The High Court in Lilongwe has sentenced Cashgate convict Stanley Mtambo, to 16 months imprisonment.

Mtambo was convicted on a charge of laundering government’s 78.6 million Kwacha in the infamous cash scam on November 2 2016.

The convict opted to start his sentence immediately despite the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale asking the court to put on hold proceedings into the sentencing of Mtambo until all the accused persons were sentenced in what is expected to be a lengthy trial.

But Mtambo will still be in dock as one of the accused persons in the K2.4 billion Cashgate also involving former budget director Paul Mphwiyo.

Others in the case include former accountant general David Kandoje and one Auzius Kazombo-Mwale and convicted civil servant Maxwell Namata denied various counts, including conspiracy to defraud, theft by a public servant, theft by a servant, negligence and money laundering, among others