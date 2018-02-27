Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that four teams will take part in this year’s Charity Shield slated for 31st March to 1st April at Bingu National Stadium.

Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks will compete for the two day tournament just a week before the commencement of the 2018 season.

The FA’s Commercial and Marketing Director Limbani Matola confirmed the development to the local media saying they have decided to engage all the two teams to make the competition exciting.

“We will have four teams for this year’s Charity Shield at Bingu National Stadium. These four teams won major trophies last season and they will make the competition very exciting.

“The competition will be played at Bingu National Stadium for two days to get the season rolling,” he explained.

He also added that the association will continue partnering with Malawi Blood Transfusion for the third year running.

Bullets are the defending champions having won the shield for two consecutive years.