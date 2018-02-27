The death of former Malawi Boxing Association (MABA) President Lada Chimbalanga has been described as a key unifying moment for the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) and MABA.

The two bodies have been at loggerheads since last year when MABA established its own wing to organise professional boxing bouts, sparking a battle of supremacy between the duo.

What followed was a public war of words between the two bodies coupled by poaching of boxers from either side.

But all that is now said to be water under the bridge as the warring factions have come together to honour the soul of Chimbalanga who died on Monday at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and was laid to rest later in the afternoon at his home, Nsondole in Zomba district.

Chimbalanga, a Liwonde resident, served as MABA President and Treasurer before assuming the role of advisor at the board.

And according to MPBCB Second Vice President cum spokesperson Frank Chibisa, the death has brought about an era of healing and reconciliation between the two bodies.

“It’s an opportune time to settle our differences and move together. Today (Monday) we have been working together as regards funeral arrangements and I believe this is just the beginning of good times,” said Chibisa.

He added: “My president Lonzoe Zimba travelled from Lilongwe to Zomba in the company of MABA officials while here in Blantyre, we were together with the MABA President Justice Katika and some members working hand in hand. There can never be a better time than now to mend the fences in honour of the soul of Mr Chimbalanga.”

According to Chibisa, Chimbalanga immensely contributed towards the growth of boxing in the country largely through his personal resources, by among other things offering free accommodation and training facilities to boxers at his Sun Village Motel in Liwonde, Machinga.