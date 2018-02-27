The High Court in Lilongwe has summoned Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi to testify in the maize-gate case involving former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

Dausi is expected to appear in court today afternoon where among others things he is expected to testify on the claims by Chaponda that thousands of dollars and millions of Kwachas found by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stashed inside suitcases hidden in the bedroom of his bedroom during a search belongs to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

On Monday, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) manager trashed the license given to him by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Goodall Gondwe authorizing him to keep forex in his house.

Prosecution witness Griffin Phiri, Exchange Control Monitoring and Statistics Manager at RBM said only the central bank is mandated to give a permit to keep foreign currency and that none was given to Chaponda.

“For foreign exchange dealership and individuals, a minister of finance cannot issue a licence. That has never happened before,” Phiri told the court.

Meanwhile the case continues today in Lilongwe.