Gospel musician Jimmy Phiri on Saturday performed at a praise and worship night organised by Generation of Worshippers at Kingdom of Glory Church in Blantyre.

The event saw Phiri and other artists perform for longer periods during the event that also opened up to the people to connect with God through songs of praise.

Phiri, who has been out of the scene, said he was happy that he had time to perform for the Lord on the night.

“I thank God that the event went on well; it’s good to sing for the Lord. God wants us to have time to sing for him so I should commend Generation of Worshippers for creating a platform where everyone was involved in praise and worship,” he said.

He said people should just watch the space for his new album although he was quick to say that he was not in a hurry.

During the event, Phiri, famed for the song ‘Yahweh Amandikonda’, took time out to sing praise and worship songs originally done by other artists.

“I am still waiting upon the Lord to come out with another album,” he said.

Hazel Phiri, one of the members of Generation of Worshippers, said it was not the first time for them to hold such an event.

“It’s good to gather together to praise and sing for the Lord. Through praise and worship, some people were healed but also connected with the Lord. We, as Generation of Worshippers, will be having more activities this year,” Phiri said.

Generation of Worshippers Chairperson, Pastor Victor Clement Weja from Dream Centre International, said praise and worship is not given the necessary platform; hence, hosting it.

“We, as Generation of Worshippers, want to create an environment of worship in Blantyre. God is looking for worshipers. Through this platform, apart from singing for the Lord, people were set free but they also had testimonies,” Weja said.