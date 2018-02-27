



Former Flames coach Eddingtone Ng’onamo says he has recovered from diabetes, having battled with it for about six months.

The ex-Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanders coach said this in an interview from Nkhotakota on Saturday where he has set up an Under-14 football academy.

“I have now recovered. Having struggled with the disease for about six months, I now feel OK and doctors have assured me that my sugar level is normal,”

Commenting on the progress of the academy, Ng’onamo said: “It looks quite promising and I have already drilled directors in how to sustain it once I leave the district.”

He also said one of the players Bright Ngoma has been identified to go for trials in Denmark in August.

“Using the connections that I have in Denmark through [former Flames coach] Kim Splidsboel, we are organising trials for Ngoma as the first step,” he said.

Ng’onamo said the rationale behind the academy is to improve football at grass-root level, a thing he said is the only way to go if local football is to develop. n

