Mighty Be Forward Wanderers player Joseph Kamwendo has hit back at claims that he influences team selection.

In a Facebook post, Kamwendo also responded to questions on why he is frequently selected for the Nomads.

The 31-year-old Nomads captain is usually selected in the first eleven of the Super League champions and it has also been reported that Kamwendo influences team selection, an allegation that the former Orlando Pirates and Caps United winger has denied.

Responding to questions over his ability and influence, Kamwendo said it is coach Yasin Osman who selects players.

“People want me to be on the bench just because they said I have been featured in almost every game. Who can tell coach Yasin Osman what to do?” Kamwendo wrote on Facebook.

He also responded to questions regarding his 2017 Super League Player of the year 2017 award saying he has been playing like a youngster and people only want to find mistakes.

There were rumours that Kamwendo advises the coaching panel on which players to select for every game and has used such influence to turn some key players into fringe players.

Esau Kanyenda’s decision to quit the club on Monday seemed to confirm the rumours but Kamwendo denied being in bad terms with his teammates.