A 30-year-old minibus driver is in police custody after hitting to death two children due to reckless driving in Chilobwe.

Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi identified the suspect as Gray Kadumbo who was driving a Toyota Hiace.

According to Nkhwazi, the incident happened on Sunday evening when Kadumbo was driving from the direction of Mamu residence and heading to Chilobwe.

Upon reaching Zion Market, Kadumbo lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and hit two people who were walking along the road.

The two pedestrians are reportedly to have sustained internal injuries including the now deceased 7-year-old boy.

They were immediately rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where the 7-year-old boy and another 13-year-old boy died while receiving medical treatment.

Five of the passengers in the minibus had also sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Kadumbo is in custody waiting to answer charges of causing death due to reckless driving contrary to section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.