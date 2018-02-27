



Striker Zicco Mkanda has returned home after spending nine years playing in the Mozambican top-flight Mocambola League.

Mkanda, who left the country in 2008, said in an interview that he is on the verge of joining one of the local top teams.

“So far I have held talks with three top teams—Silver Strikers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers—and one of them has shown serious interest and I could be putting pen to paper soon,” he said.

However, the 28-year-old former Flames forward said he has not given up on the prospects of returning to Mozambique in the near future.

“I still believe I have a lot to offer and I can play at the top level for another six years.”

However, Wanderers general secretary (GS) Mike Butao could neither confirm nor deny their interest in the player in an interview yesterday.

On his part, Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said his team has not approached the player.

“My technical panel did not tell me about that player, neither have we approached him. But I know him, he is a fantastic player. If he has been contacted it could be supporters or well-wishers.”

The 1.83 metres striker, left Malawi from the now defunct Escom United to join Matchedje de Maputo where he spent a season from 2008 to 2009.

In 2011, he joined Ferroviario de Beira where he again played for a season before joining Liga Maculumana in 2012.

At Maculumana, he won the Golden Boot Award during the 2013/14 season after netting 16 goals.

The following season he scored 12 goals in all competitions while the 2015/16 season proved tough as he only scored six goals.

“With injuries, it was very hard for me to get back in form; hence, scoring only a few goals,” said Mkanda.

He returned home in October last year due to what he describes as a contractual misunderstanding between him and his prospective new team Ferroviario de Nacala. n

