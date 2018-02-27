Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Esther Mcheka Chilenje was this morning left with no option but to suspend Parliamentary deliberations following disagreement over Minister of Finance and Economic Development Goodall Gondwe’s decision to bribe 86 MPs.

Gondwe is alleged to have splashed MK4 billion without Parliament’s authority on about 86 constituencies belonging to government legislators and others associating with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to information at hand, each of MP got MK40 million.

The development did not please opposition MPs especially from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Alekeni Menyani.

Menyani demanded an explanation from Gondwe on Monday but this did not materialize due to time factor.

Instead, the Speaker of Parliament of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya proposed that the issue should be discussed by the start of business today Tuesday.

But things turned sour in Parliament today when Government Chief Whip asked the MPs to continue with the committee of supply before discussing the issue.

This did not please opposition MPs who wanted an explanation from Gondwe.

The development forced Mcheka Chilenje to suspend deliberations for an hour to allow the concerned parties to iron out their differences.

Meanwhile opposition MPs are calling for the immediate resignation of Finance Minister.