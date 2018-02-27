President Trump`s decision to provide every teacher with a firearm to prevent school shootings like what recently happened in Marjory Stoneman High School hasn’t been received well by majority in America.

His suggestion to arm teachers has sparked debate about the American gun control laws.

Responding to Trump`s decision, popular actor Samuel L Jackson has taken to social media to blast his president by calling him a Muthaf*kka.

The Avengers star seemed to sum up some of the problems with Trump`s plan in one succinct tweet, writing

“Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthaf*kka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!! [sic]

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on this year’ s valentine day was the eighteenth shooting to take place within the confines of a school in 2018.

Seventeen people were killed and fourteen more were taken to hospitals, making it one of the world’s deadliest school massacres.

The suspected perpetrator, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was identified by witnesses and arrested shortly afterward. He confessed to have committed the offence and he was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.