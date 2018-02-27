Zimbabwe’s opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change party led by Welshman Ncube, has reportedly said that former first lady Grace Mugabe must be arrested and prosecuted over her controversially attained PhD.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, MDC spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi, said that Grace was “accused number one” in her PhD saga.

Grace, whose husband resigned in November under pressure from the military, received the doctorate from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) in 2014 amid allegations she did not study for it.

She was awarded the degree after just months of study. Former president Robert Mugabe was the UZ chancellor at the time.

Doctorates typically required several years of full-time research and writing.

The country’s anti-graft agency recently indicated that it was investigating one of the UZ lecturers, who supervised Grace’s PhD thesis.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Committee (ZACC) said that Professor Claude Mararike faced arrest once investigations were concluded.