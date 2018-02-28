Police in the capital Lilongwe have arrested a group of armed robbers led by a young female at Shoprite Gateway ll.

The group is believed to be behind many robbery cases that have been happening in the capital Lilongwe targeting vehicles and houses of well-known people.



Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and identified one of the suspects as Wellington Mvula.

According to Dandaula, Mvula has been on the police wanted list for some time now.

He further said that Mvula has been stealing from people using tricky means.



“Mvula trickled many people in the capital by telling them that he sells vehicles and plots. Apart from that, Mvula issued fake visas wishing to go to UK,” said Dandaula.

More details to come….