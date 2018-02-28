Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi on Tuesday placed the life of former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda in a compromised state through his testimony in the ongoing maize-gate case.

Dausi appeared in court on Tuesday as State witness where he denied claims by Chaponda that part of thousands of dollars and millions of Kwachas found by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stashed inside suitcases hidden in the bedroom of his house during a search belonged to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The Minister also distanced himself from Chaponda’s claims that he was meant to collect the money from his house.

“As regards me knowing anything about the money, the answer is ‘no.

“Maybe he was confused to mention me because the strength and stamina when one is faced with a situation like this, whether as MP or Cabinet minister, in such a situation, it’s no use,” said Dausi.

A political analyst Henry Chingaipe has hailed the testimony given by Minister of Information.

Meanwhile the case has been adjourned to March 6, 2017.