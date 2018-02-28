



As a way of furthering economic growth in the count r y, Dairibord Malawi Limited, through Malawi Challenge Innovation Fund (MCIF), has launched a new UHT plant. The plant is producing UHT flavoured milk.

Speaking at the launch, Dairibord Milk Supply Development Officer, Thomas Bwanali, said the UHT milk being produced is a way of ensuring that consumers within the country and across borders are satisfied.

“UHT milk has a longer shelf life of six months, which is advantageous to local and international consumers of the product. With the introduction of these new products, exporting to neighbouring countries such as Mozambique means a boost to the economy,” Bwanali said.

On inclusive growth, Dairibord—with its partners, MCIF, DFID and United Nations Development Programme—launched a pass-on system and milk bulking group project with various farmers in Chiradzulu District to encourage milk production. The milk is then sold to milk processors.

UNDP representative, Maria Jose-Torres, said the goal behind working with farmers in milk production was to have a positive impact in the communities.

“There are 610 farmers involved in the pass-on and milk bulking groups who have increased the milk production and intake by 55 percent since the project began. In turn, the farmers have created a reliable income generating scheme,” Jose-Torres said.

Beauty Payipi, one of the farmers and beneficiaries of the milk bulking groups, said, since the project began, she has managed to generate enough funds that have supported her family in several ways, such as furthering her children’s education.

Tangie and Fiesta milk are some of the new products being made through the new innovation.





