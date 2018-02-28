Genesis 41: 34-36 ” Let Pharaoh appoint commissioners over the land to take a fifth of the harvest of Egypt during the seven years of abundance.

They should collect all the food of these good years that are coming and store up the grain under the authority of Pharaoh, to be kept in the cities for food.

This food should be held in reserve for the country, to be used during the seven years of famine that will come upon Egypt, so that the country may not be ruined by the famine.”

Whether you are working, doing business, still in school, you need to learn to store up something out of what you are getting. Learn to store up some resources. It will make you prosperous even during hard economic times.

Let it be a definite amount. In the scripture above 20% was being saved each year for seven years and this amount helped the whole world during the evil 7 years.

I remember when I was a student, I could support some people that were working or doing some businesses through my savings. Your savings can help you during the evil days.

Ephesians 6:13 tells us that there are evil days that come and its the desire of the Father that we should be able you stand during the evil days. Evil days include time you may lose your job, or lose something of value, time you may lose your money through some investments, time your business is not performing and so on.

Its this time that you will need your savings to work for you. According to the scriptures, even believers may have some evil days. The only difference is that believers will stand whereas non believers would fall down during evil day.

Proverbs 30 : 25 “Ants are creatures of little strength, yet they store up their food in the summer.” Ants know that not every day is a summer. So to maintain living a successful life even in winter, they store up something during summer.

Your summer time should be well utilized. To maintain success in your life, learn to keep during summer for the winter. Summer is the period of abundance and when you store enough, it will take you through the winter to the other summer.

Proverbs 21:20Living Bible (TLB) “The wise man saves for the future,but the foolish man spends whatever he gets.” If you are a wise man save something.

If you are not wise, spend all. On your budget the tithe and offerings should be the first deductions. After tithe and offerings have a second line of savings. Let all other expenditures follow that. Don’t put savings as the last budget item. You are not wise.

Confession I am a wise child of God and will learn to save for the future. In Jesus Name.

Be born again today because tomorrow is too late. Do you need any prayers, contact us now

+265888326247 +265881283524 +265997538098