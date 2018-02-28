



Striker Richard Mbulu says he is adapting well to Portuguese football environment where he has been baffled that coaches send game tactics through e-mails to the players.

He said this in response to a question on the difference between his African experiences and European experiences. Mbulu singled out the game tactics communication.

“A day before every game, the technical team sends you an e-mail outlining tactics; your movements, positioning and all that. The instructions are usually in graphic form. Football here is more about the brain because you need to be a bit intelligent to understand these things,” he said.

Mbulu also said after every game, the players receive e-mails highlighting their weaknesses and strengths.

“The aim is to ensure that during training you should know where you need to improve. It’s tough to be studying these things but then they help a lot to prepare you,” he said.

Analyst Felix Ngamanya Sapao said it was a long time that Malawian clubs also adopted the system, saying it is effective in improving players’ performance.

“It is strange that our players find it tough to adapt to these issues when football has been modernised. The things Mbulu is talking about are prepared by match analysts and they help a lot to monitor performance and improve players,” he said.

Sapao said some neighbouring countries have adopted the performance analysts and are benefiting.

“Some Zambian and South African clubs have them but here in Malawi we are still stuck in the past. Sometimes you wonder how do coaches in Malawi measure the players without the statistics which are only provided by these analysts using technological equipment,” he said.

Mbulu said he has featured in the previous two games for his club Associação Desportiva Saojoanense which campaigns in the third-tier league.

He came in as a substitute during a goalless draw against Coimbroes two weeks ago and also came off the bench to feature in the Saojoanense 2-1 win over Pedras Rubras last Sunday.

Mbulu said he was pleased that he is slowly winning the confidence of the coach.

“The coach said I need time to adapt to the environment because it’s too cold here. It is pleasing that I am having some game time,” he said.

