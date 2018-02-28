



All is not well at the Lali Lubani Road. In-fighting has seen Be Forward Wanderers veteran forward Esau Kanyenda resigning from the team, following his reported sour relationship with Captain Joseph Kamwendo.

Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira, Tuesday confirmed Kanyenda’s resignation but said the club’s General Secretary, Mike Butao, was in a better position to comment on the matter.

“He still has a running contract with the club and, in his letter, he said he would not play for any club. He has just resigned,” Madeira said.

Reports suggest that Kanyenda has resigned because Kamwendo is accusing him of having a big say at Wanderers.

An audio clip circulating on the social media has captured Kamwendo addressing his fellow players about his frustrations over some new players who are having a big say at the club.

In the clip, Kamwendo says he will retire if Wanderers gives the captaincy to Kanyenda.

“Pali nkhani zambiri zomwe zikuchitika ku timu kuno…ma guys sitimauzana [There are so many issues that are happening in the team but we are not open to each other]. Timabisirana Chichewa and tikazilekelera ana akubwera ku timu ino adzavutika [We are not honest with each other and if this continues, up-and-coming players, who are joining the team, will suffer].

“Ma players ena mukumenya campaign yoti ine andichotse ukaputeni [Some players are on a campaign to have me stripped off the captaincy]. kaputeni ayenera kukhala m’modzi [There can only be one captain]. Ndiye zomwe mukapangazi a china doctor ndikumva koma choti mudziwe Mamba alibe history ya timuyi kuti akhale kaputeni [I know what is happening, but you should know that [Black] Mamba [Kanyenda’s nickname] does not have much history with the club. Ife history ku timuyi tili nayo [I have a rich history with the club],” Kamwendo says in the clip.

Kamwendo yesterday owned the clip but faulted the one who leaked the remarks he made while in the team’s bus.

The play-maker said he was merely fighting for players’ rights at the club.

“I played at Wanderers when Foster Namwera was captain. I played under Francis Mlimbika [as captain], so where is this issue of captaincy coming from? I don’t have grudges with Esau. In fact, we have been in the national team together.

“I will expose those who are bringing confusion in the club. I have observed that some people are jealousy of me because I was named Player of the Season in the just–ended season. At my age, some people do not expect me to be winning such accolades but I will keep on working hard. I will continue playing for Wanderers’ supporters and not individuals. I am sorry to the Nomads for the total mess at our club,” Kamwendo said.





