



LONDON (Malawian Watchdog)—Determined to take over from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the opposition Malawi congress party (MCP) is leaving no stone unturned promising to campaign on land, sea, air, cyberspace and even outside the country as MCP wing in diaspora elects new chair, Lucy Chitembeya.

Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN) as their grouping is called has promised to do all it can within their capabilities to work with the party on the ground to grab power in 2019

The US based Chitimbeya promises to lead the wing to be productive to the party on the ground.

“It will be a tough journey but we are prepared to assist our party emerge victorious in 2019” said Chitembeya.

““We are aware that DPP will never go down without a fight , but that in Dr Lazarus Chakwera, MCP has a candidate who is ready to rescue Malawi from its extreme levels of corruption and nepotism,”

Other members who have been ushered into power are Allan Mandindi (Deputy Chair); Director of Strategy, Pastor Nelson Ngulube, Director of Communications,Chalo Mvula; UK Representative ,UpileMponda, Secretary General Patricia Chimangeni ; Director of finance, Paulos Banda; Director of Research, Richard Gondwe and Pastor Charles Burton and Malawi Representative Dyson Chikolera.

In an interview, Dr Chakwera was happy to learn about this new development.

“This is a great development for the party. The Malawi Congress Party acknowledges the role Malawians in Diaspora play and we are looking forward to working with the new team. On behalf of the party and my own, I would like to congratulate Ms Lucy and all committee members duly elected to lead the MCP Diaspora Wing”.

The Malawi Congress party Diaspora Wing has active members in USA. UK, Canada, Switzerland, RSA, Ireland continues to welcome members to the network.





Source link