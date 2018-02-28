



Be Forward Wanderers have said they will not be drawn into discussing veteran forward Esau Kanyenda’s resignation in the media.

The Nomads’ general secretary Mike Butao said this in the wake of various controversial issues that have attracted media spotlight, including the uncertainty surrounding their sponsorship and the future of their coach Yasin Osman.

Said Butao: “I will not discuss that issue in the media. This is all part of a bigger issue which we are seriously addressing.”

“There are 16 teams in the [TNM] Super League and it gives us no pleasure to be in the news every single day for all the wrong reasons. So, I would urge the media to allow us time and space to address these issues once and for all. Until then, I will not comment on these issues.”

Asked if the situation had reached crisis level, the Nomads GS said: “Not at all; there is no crisis here. There are some issues that are supposed to be handled at technical panel level, that is why as an executive we have desisted from coming in to avoid undermining the authority of the technical panel. But now, we need to interfere for the good of the team and for the security of our sponsorship. So all will be fine.”

Butao has since urged the team’s supporters to remain calm as the club addresses the issues, adding: “We will make some announcements very soon and the first step is our meeting with the technical committee this afternoon [yesterday].”

Kanyenda, who extended his contract with the Nomads recently, tendered in his resignation letter on Monday.

Part of the letter dated February 26, which The Nation has seen, reads: “I regret to inform you that I am resigning from Wanderers FC as a striker. There are many other priorities in my life and I have made a decision to step down.

“I hereby relinquish all rights and responsibilities as a football player of Wanderers Club effective immediately. I wish the club continued success.”

Kanyenda could not be reached for comment yesterday, but reports from the Lali Lubani Road outfit indicate that he has fallen out with team captain Joseph Kamwendo.

Kamwendo yesterday confirmed the rift, saying it is more to do with the club’s captaincy.

“There’s a lot that has been posted on social media and most of it is a distortion of facts, which is very unfortunate.

“Anyway there is a lot happening behind the scenes and I would rather not comment much; suffice to the say the truth will prevail. I have been with this club for so many years and I feel bad that this is happening at this time.

“I will open up on the issue when I meet the club’s leadership, including the trustees and main supporters committee,” he said.

The post ‘Give us a break’ appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link