Shoppers in Lilongwe were disturbed after a hailstorm struck and destroyed part of the gateway shopping mall.

The incident is reportedly to have happened yesterday, 27th February 2018.

Reports say, the hailstorm had struck following heavy rains that poured down in the afternoon of Tuesday, 27th February.

Cars which were parked at the premises were damaged after Iron sheets were dropped down due to the winds.

One woman is said to have lost a finger after being cut by a flying iron sheet as she wanted to seek shelter at Kaunda Filling Station.

Below are the pictures taken during the incident