American recording artist Jason Deluro has been entrusted with crafting the official song for 2018 FIFA World Cup which will be staged in Russia in June.

The song tagged “Colors” will find its way into the public domain on 16th March through Warner music. This follows an agreement between the singer and Coca-Cola Company.

In reaction to the deal, Deluro expressed satisfaction with the project as he inferred, it will help in painting the event with love and unity.

According to the Whatcha say hit maker, Colors represents different flags and cultures from around the world. This is owed to the fact that the tournament brings together different nations across the world.

The American singer follows in the footsteps of Pitbull, Jenifer Lopez and Shakira who produced official songs for the past two World Cup tournaments.

The 28 year old also partnered the beverage company last year in Coke Studio Africa which brings together musicians from the continent. He appeared in the latest season of Coke Studio Africa as the guest artist.