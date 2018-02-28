Member of Parliament for Salima Central Felix Jumbe has finally joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after dumping Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Jumbe made the revelations on Tuesday through his official facebook page seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

In his post, Jumbe accused MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of ill-treating him.

“It is no longer a secret, I have obliged to the wishes of people of Salima North that I should serve them for the first time under DPP succumbing to the illtreatment I have had in MCP under Chakwera.

“I need a rest,” wrote Jumbe.

Jumbe was suspended in MCP last year for creating parallel structures.