Be Forward Wanderers FC have stripped Joseph Kamwendo of his captaincy after he made scathing comments about his fellow players last week.

Kamwendo has been replaced by Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Malawi24 has established.

The former Caps United, Orlando Pirates and TP Mazembe midfielder made a public outburst when he openly criticized his fellow player Esau Kanyenda, Wanderers Media Officer Arkangel Tembo , and the club’s team doctor saying the trio were planning to oust him from his position as the team’s captain.

However, the news did not go well with Kanyenda who resigned from the club without citing reasons for his decision after having a successful 2017 season in which the Nomads won the championship for the first time in 11 years.

Kanyenda’s resignation forced the technical panel to make some changes as regards to the captaincy of the club and Manyozo Jnr was named the new captain, with Lucky Malata and Mike Kaziputa as second and third vice captains respectively.

“Following a meeting by the Technical Panel yesterday and a joint meeting by the Technical Panel and the Executive committee today the following players have been appointed 2018 captains for Be Forward Wanderers FC: Alfred Manyozo Jnr as captain, Lucky Malata as 1st Vice and Mike Kaziputa 2nd Vice,” reads the statement on the club’s official Facebook page.

However, it is not known as to whether Kamwendo will continue playing for the club or not as it has been reported that he had earlier threatened to quit if he were stripped off the team’s leadership role.