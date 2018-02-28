



Former Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) vice-president Hudson Kantwanje is now at the helm of the body after taking the presidential seat unopposed during the union’s elective assembly in Blantyre last weekend.

All the other members retained their positions as the union adopted a new constitution in 2017, which states that only the president, secretary and treasurer will be elected at an annual general meeting (AGM) while others will come in as ordinary members.

The elected committee is expected to serve a two-year term and will among themselves elect vice-president and other positions.

Kantwanje has taken over the mantle from Frank Mvalo.

“As a committee, we will continue fulfilling the four pillars of GUoM’s five-year strategic plan with emphasis on junior golf development,” he said.

“For the past four years, we have been setting up the foundation and now it is time to produce expected results. A task force will be put in place to oversee this project and individuals with passion for the game will be in this task force.”

The new GUoM boss said they would welcome the birth of Professional Golfers Association (PGA), as their target is to develop the game and they will be satisfied to see junior golfers turning professional.

“On capacity building, we will continue training our coaches so as to have well trained and experienced coaches. This year, endeavour to source golf course equipment to be donated to clubs that allow less privileged golfers in their fold. We would also like to see more Malawian golfers participating in regional competitions such as the Region V and All Africa Golf Challenge,” he said.

In his report at the 89th GUoM AGM, Mvalo wished Kantwanje and the new Committee the best and pledged his full support.

He said there is need to focus on rebuilding the national team, which failed to participate in the 2017 Zone VI Regional Tournament due to limited financial resources.

“Nevertheless, we are happy that we managed to organise the Malawi Open and National Match Play, and Junior Tournaments apart from participating in the All Africa Junior Golf Challenge in Zimbabwe,” he said.

