After sealing a deal to work together in promoting Malawian music, multi-award winning artists Lawi and Patient Namadingo are now ready to show their fans that they are serious.

The two have organised a tour which will see their Mzuzu fans see both of them performing live on stage for the first time ever.

The tour will also extend to Lilongwe at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) and COMESA Hall in Blantyre before the Mzuzu’s Grand Palace Hotel show.

“This will be one of the biggest shows by local artists, bigger than the international shows you have seen so far. You can’t miss this one,” said one of their managers, Emmanuel Maliro.

He said the two are seriously preparing for the shows as it will be their first appearance on stage since they sealed their deal, as such they don’t want to disappoint their fans.

The union between the two artists came as a response to their fans’ suggestion to work together as their music is loved by almost the same audience.

Both musicians had a very successful 2017 as they managed to hold big shows that made their names even more popular, hence the call for the collabo from their respective fans.

