Music is a powerful tool that sends message and bring change to society, Blantyre based reggae dancehall songstress Queen Fyah has bounced a thriller in a single ‘love your woman’ which preaches message of women empowerment.

This is a push-up in her mission of women empowerment and fighting against gender based violence after she signed a deal with Coolpro Entertainment.

The song is currently trending with 739 downloads on www.malawimusic.com with votes of 4.67 percent out of 5 percent and it has 667 plays just in two days after the track was released on February 24, 2018.

In her words, Queen Fyah in the new song is pointing out that being a woman does not mean inferiority as some people think, hence she can do what men can do despite being a woman.

In addition she is vocalizing that to be a man in family does not mean superiority and it is also not a guarantee that a women should be a slaves, saying that women too deserve to be respected and loved.

“I am a woman yes woman that doesn’t mean I am inferior I deserves some respect and love, you are a man yes a man but you are never a superior,” Queen Fyah said in a chorus of the song.

She saidin Lilongwe that as a Rasta, she contemplated the concept of the track after noticing some of the gender based violence which women in the country and across the world are currently facing in different places including in families.

Queen Fyad explained that she thought of fighting against gender based violence through the songs as she believes music is a powerful tool of bringing change in society.

“ Many women are facing big challenges in different places such as; work places and in families so I thought it wise to address the challenges through my music as it is a powerful means of delivering message,”she observed.

Owner of Coolpro Entertainment Duffy Chikakuda explained that the song is one of the influential songs which Queen Fyah has released under his label ‘Coolpro Entertainment’ and has shown the maturity of the songstress in male dominated music industry.

“The song is powerful and is educative to men who do not value their women, and this shows that Queen Fyah has now grown in lyrically and conceptually,” he said.

Chikakuda who is the manager of the artist said the release of new Queen Fyah’s music is great achievement to Coolpro Entertainment, saying their goals is to promote young talent.

The song is currently available on; www.malawimusic.com, www.entertainmentmalawi.com and You Tube.

