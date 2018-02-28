



Malawi Network of People Living with HIV and Aids (Manet+) has condemned the tendency by some faith leaders and herbal medicine dealers who tell people on antiretroviral therapy (ART) to default treatment.

Speaking during a regional adherence to treatment campaign at Chigumula Community Centre Ground in Nkhotakota on Thursday, Manet+ programmes officer responsible for positive prevention Faless Moyo said much as prayers help spiritually and reduce stress, people on ART should not default treatment.

“Faith healing is affecting people on ART because once they have been prayed for, they stop taking ARVs and some believe in herbal remedies. But we are urging them never to stop taking ARVs because they have been prayed for,” she said.

Moyo asked government and stakeholders in HIV and Aids response programmes to provide youth-friendly health services. He observed that the absence of youth-friendly services is fuelling non-adherence to treatment.

In her motivational talk, one of the young persons living with HIV stressed the need for youths in the country to adhere to treatment and have self-esteem. She encouraged youths living positively to work hard in school.

“My parents told me that I have HIV when I was 14 years. I couldn’t believe it. I was hopeless. But after I started taking medication, my life has changed. Now, I have a bachelors degree in animal science from Luanar [Lilongwe University for Agriculture and Natural Resources],”she said.

Henry Juta, who represented the district health officer, encouraged youths in the district to embrace a health seeking behaviour. He said currently there are 2 073 people on ART in the district. n

