Musician and former Big Brother Africa (BBA) representative Code Sangala, better known as C.O., has said they have a new target of raising K30 million in the malaria project.

The musician, who performed at Kwa Haraba Art Gallery and Café in Blantyre on Friday, sharing the stage with ethno-musician Waliko Makhala and Annemarie Quinn from the United Kingdom, (UK) indicated last year in November that they were seeking to raise K10 million in the malaria project.

But C.O. said the new target for them between now and April 25, which happens to be World Malaria Day, is to raise K30 million.

He said he was happy with the way things have progressed in the project in which he is using music to fight the disease.

The ‘Mukunama’ star was the last to perform at the show at Kwa Haraba which went all the way to midnight, with a few locals in attendance .

During the show, there was also the screening of a documentary explaining what music against malaria is all about.

C.O. worked on the documentary with Quinn.

“We hit a million mark last week and we are getting a lot of pledges which we will collect and then officially announce,” he said.

The singer and guitarist said the corporate world is interested in supporting the music against malaria project, citing Total Malawi.

C.O. said he has been involved in the malaria project for sometime but that, at first the focus was on prevention in general but now the focus is on children.

He said he decided to take a particular interest in children because they are future leaders.

“Children have to be healthy and so one of the diseases putting them at risk is malaria.

“And the situation is not healthy at the moment as noticed at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre. There is need for, among other things space,” the musician said.

“There are lots of companies that have pledged towards this cause. And tonight we auctioned a South African Airways ticket to Cape Town, South Africa, with a minimum bid of K300,000,” said C.O.

Quinn, who is from the UK but is based in Malawi, said she was happy to work with C.O. in the music against malaria project.