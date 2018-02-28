A police officer is on the run after shooting to death his wife and their 5-year-old daughter after a domestic quarrel.

The shocking incident is reportedly to have happened at Nakuru county in Kenya.

Reports say the officer had argued with his wife in their house on reasons that are not yet known.

In the process, the officer picked his gun and shot the wife dead and their 5-year-old daughter then escaped.

Meanwhile, police in the country have launched launched a man hunt with the aim of arresting him.

Major roadblocks in the area have been put on alert to apprehend the man on the run.

Another report from Kenya indicates that a nine month old baby died after an electric coil with boiling water exploded on him in a house in Kayole area, Nairobi.

A maid taking care of the baby had left the house and left the water boiling on the coil. Police say the coil exploded on the baby causing fire and killed him.

By the time locals contained the fire, the baby had died.

The charred remains of the baby were moved to the mortuary.