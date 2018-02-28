The First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika, through the Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) on Tuesday handed over medical equipment worth K90 million to Chatinkha Maternity Wing at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre, courtesy of Mota Engil.

The equipment included Ultra-sound machines, sterilizers, examination beds and mattresses, oxygen concentrators, pregnancy test kits as well as an Autoclave machine among others.

Mutharika said as a referral hospital that handles very critical maternity cases, the maternity wing needs such kind of equipment for better and improved service delivery.

“The donation will not only help mothers and babies but also medical trainees who will use the equipment during their academic journey.

“Let me also take this opportunity to thank Mota Engil for the kind gesture, you are indeed a true friend,” said Mutharika.

She then applauded the Wing’s medical personnel for their tireless effort in saving both pregnant mothers and babies despite inadequate equipment and poor working conditions.

The First Lady then encouraged them to use the donation effectively so that they compliment government’s effort in promoting maternal health.

Speaking earlier, QECH Hospital Director, Dr. Andrew Gonani said the hospital handles a lot of patients; especially teen mothers who needed extra care, thus the equipment would help in providing excellent services.

“The hospital handles about 1000 deliveries per month and 300 of them are done through caesarian section. It also handles 120 postnatal mothers as well as 60 gynecology patients. So with the 50 types of equipment that have been donated today, they will be used at all levels starting from pregnancy and child after delivery,” said the hospital director.

Gonani also assured the First Lady that the hospital and staff would take proper care of the donated equipment saying it would be used for the intended purpose and that nothing would be stolen.

The donation follows the First Lady’s commitment to Chatinkha Maternity Care following a dinner and dance that she was invited to by the grouping when they were raising funds for the maternity wing in 2016.

