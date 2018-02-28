A number of youthful football stars whose teams faced the chop at the end of the 2017 TNM Super League season have trekked down the Lower Shire in a bid to rejuvenate their top flight ambitions with Super League rookies Nchalo United.

The club started its pre-season training on 30 January by inviting all interested players to try their luck.

The call has seen a number of players who failed to save their respective teams from going down to the second tier division, showing up to be counted.

Defenders Aubrey Chafewa and Raphael Mandanda together with midfielder Mwayi Kampezeni, all from Blantyre United have been spotted at the Kalulu Stadium training with the team.

They have been joined by two Wizards defenders Blessings Joseph and Keston Kasonde.

Also spotted among the new faces fighting to impress new coach Charles Manda, are two forgotten stars Charles Kalaile and Chimwemwe Nyakamera, who are on a mission to relaunch their fading careers.

Kalaile, a former Nyasa Big Bullets fan favourite, also played in India before disappearing from the scene, while Nyakamera, who started his career at the lower Shire outfit, returns home after spells at Escom United, Civil Sporting Club and Azam Tigers.

The duo has not played active football for about 4 years now, making their comeback bid interesting.

Commenting on the chances of the new boys, coach Manda challenged them to prove their worth if they are to be considered.

“They have to show what they have on the pitch and convince me to earn a place, otherwise names won’t count,” warned Manda.

The former Be Forward Wanderers and Tigers mentor, however, mentioned that they are not in a hurry to release any players from the trials.

“We are not yet assured of any funds to invade the market, so we will not rush into releasing any players for fear of being caught off guard in the latter stages of the transfer window. So we will keep all the players, identify their weaknesses and try to improve on them,” he said.