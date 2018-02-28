



SALIMA (Malawian Watchdog)–After causing havoc in Malawi’s main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Member of Parliament for Salima Central Felix Jumbe has finally let the cat out of the bad after he announced that he has joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Jumbe made the revelation on his official facebook wall.

“It is no longer a secret, I have obliged to the wishes of people of Salima North that I should serve them for the first time under DPP succumbing to the ill-treatment I have had in MCP under Chakwera.

“I need a rest,” wrote Jumbe.

Jumbe was fired in MCP last year for insubordination and creating parallel structures. He was all along been seen to be a a ruling DPP plant and his joining DPP has vindicated those who strongly accused him of double-dealing.





